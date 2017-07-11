Runaway camel cornered on Australian golf course

Image copyright NT Police Image caption The camel was recaptured on a golf green in Darwin

A camel that escaped from a circus has led police on a chase through peak-hour traffic on one of the busiest roads in Darwin, Australia.

The animal took off from the visiting Circus Royale before being photographed on Bagot Rd, a six-lane thoroughfare.

It was soon captured on the ninth green of a nearby golf course.

Police said it was fortunate that no motorists had been hurt. But they also saw a funny side, writing on social media that "it wasn't even hump day".

Superintendent Rob Burgoyne, from Northern Territory Police, said it caused "a bit of traffic mayhem".

"From time to time we get animals wandering the roads, more often than not crocodiles rather than camels," he told the Australian Broadcasting Corp.

"But certainly for Darwin it is a bit unusual."

The camel was returned to the circus, which confirmed it was theirs but declined to comment further.

In November, a cow was recaptured in Western Australia after escaping from a ship and being spotted roaming for 7km (four miles).