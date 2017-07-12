Australian plane passenger checks in can of beer

Image copyright AFP Image caption The can was checked in for a flight from Melbourne to Perth

A man has successfully checked in a can of beer as his only luggage on a domestic flight in Australia.

The man, identified in media as Dean Stinson, said he and a friend had come up with the idea as a joke.

The can arrived, tagged and unopened, as the first item on the baggage carousel at Perth Airport after a four-hour journey from Melbourne.

The airline, Qantas, said it did not encourage other travellers to follow suit.

"This guy's done it and he's won the internet for the day, so we're happy to move on," a spokesman said in a statement to the BBC.

Image copyright AFP Image caption The can arrived before other luggage, Mr Stinson said

Mr Stinson told AFP news agency he was pleased the can had arrived safely on Saturday.

"And it was in perfect condition," he added.

The airline does not charge an additional fee for checked baggage.