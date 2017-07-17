Australian woman shot dead by US police after 911 call

Image copyright AFP

An Australian woman has been killed by a US police officer responding to a 911 call in Minneapolis.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety (BCA) said police responded to "a call of possible assault" when "at one point an officer fired their weapon, fatally striking a woman".

The BCA is investigating the Saturday incident but said the officers' body cameras were not turned on at the time.

The victim has not been formally identified.

According to Australian media, the 40-year old woman was living in Minneapolis with her fiancé. The woman called 911 to report a noise near her home when the incident occurred, reports said.

Minneapolis mayor Betsy Hodges said in a statement she was "heartsick and deeply disturbed by what occurred last night".

Over the past few years the US has seen a series of civilian killings at the hands of police that have caused widespread concern and criticism.