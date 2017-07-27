Man shot dead by police at Sydney's Central station

From the section

Image copyright Australian Broadcasting Corporation Image caption Officers were called to a flower shop outside Sydney's Central station

A man has been shot dead by police after a confrontation outside Australia's busiest railway station.

The incident happened near a flower shop at one of the main entrances to Sydney's Central station during peak-hour on Wednesday evening.

Police had been called following reports of an armed robbery, and the man was killed a short time later.

New South Wales Police said the incident was not terrorism-related.

Witnesses told local media the man had been armed with scissors when he was shot dead.

Florist Manuel Theoharas said the man had moments earlier held a bottle to his neck and demanded he call police.

"He said to me: 'Don't move, call the police'," Mr Theoharas told the BBC.

Image copyright ABC Image caption Florist Manuel Theoharas says he was threatened with a bottle

"When I ran away from him, he grabbed the scissors from here, from the shop."

Police acting assistant commissioner said: "A critical incident investigation has commenced following the death of a man during a confrontation with police."

"A male of Asian appearance has died following that confrontation with the police.

"The homicide squad will now investigate all the circumstances surrounding the incident, including the discharge of a police firearms during the confrontation with the man."

Police appealed for witnesses to come forward.