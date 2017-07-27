Australia captain Stephen Moore to quit Wallabies

Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image caption Moore said he plans to play one more season of Super Rugby with the Queensland Reds before retiring

Wallabies skipper Stephen Moore has announced he will leave international rugby by the end of the year.

The 34-year-old hooker also told the Australian Broadcasting Corp that he was stepping down as captain immediately.

"I think it's the right time to call time on my career at this level," said Moore, who has played 120 tests.

Flanker Michael Hooper is set to take over the captaincy of the Wallabies, according to local media.

'Right time'

Moore, who has played in three World Cups since his debut in 2005, said he had been considering the "very tough" decision for months. Injuries "were not a factor", he added.

"It has been a big part of my life and it means a lot to me playing for Australia," he told the ABC.

"I felt it is the right time to finish the year strongly and then let the next crop of players take the team forward."

Moore, the 10th most capped international player of all time, plans to play one more season of Super Rugby with the Queensland Reds before retiring from the sport.