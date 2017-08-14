Australian deputy PM reveals he may be New Zealand citizen
- 14 August 2017
- From the section Australia
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Australia's deputy prime minister, Barnaby Joyce, has revealed that he may hold dual citizenship with New Zealand.
Holding public office as a dual citizen is not allowed under Australia's constitution.
Mr Joyce said he would refer the matter to the nation's High Court.
He told parliament that he had legal advice saying he had not breached the constitution. He will stay on as deputy prime minister.