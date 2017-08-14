Australia church abuse: Priests 'must report' confessions

Image copyright Thinkstock Image caption The royal commission heard allegations of abuse against Catholic priests

Catholic clerics should face criminal charges if they do not report sexual abuse disclosed to them during confession, an Australian inquiry has recommended.

It is among 85 new proposals following a four-year landmark inquiry into institutional abuse in the nation.

The inquiry had heard harrowing tales of abuse, which were never passed onto the relevant authorities.

The recommendations will now be put to legislators.

The Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse, which began in 2013, heard accounts from thousands of victims.

In some cases, paedophile priests had made admissions during Church confession in the knowledge that they would not be relayed to police.

Other proposals include changes to police interviewing techniques, removing a "good character" consideration in sentencing, and methods to make testifying not as traumatising for victims.

The commission heard that 7% of the nation's Catholic priests abused children between 1950 and 2010.