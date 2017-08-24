Australia dual citizen saga: Court to hear cases in October

Image copyright EPA Image caption Australian Deputy PM Barnaby Joyce will face questions over his New Zealand citizenship

A dual citizenship saga that has gripped Australian politics for almost two months will not be tested in court until October.

The court will decide whether seven MPs are ineligible to sit in parliament for potentially being dual citizens when they ran for office.

A preliminary hearing for five of the politicians took place on Thursday.

The final outcome could imperil Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull's slender grip on power.

The most high-profile person under scrutiny is Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce, a New Zealand dual citizen until last week.

Mr Joyce sits in the lower House of Representatives, where Mr Turnbull's government has only a one-seat majority.

Under Australian law, anyone who holds dual citizenship cannot run for office.

If any government MPs in the lower house were to be ruled ineligible, it would trigger a by-election, and Mr Turnbull could face barriers to retaining power.

On Thursday, the High Court of Australia said it would conduct the hearings in mid-October, about a month later than the government had hoped.