Game of Thrones street name in Australia causes upset

Image copyright HBO/Sky Image caption Developers took inspiration from the programme after struggling to think of new street names

An Australian street name taken from the hit TV series Game of Thrones has been rejected after a resident complained that characters who used the name were an incestuous couple.

Lannister Road in Charlemont Rise, a suburb of Geelong, Victoria, was named after Cersei and her brother Jaime, who are in a relationship.

It has now been renamed Precinct Road.

Developers in the suburb had given streets names like Snow, Stannis and Greyjoy, in honour of the series.

The project manager of the new development, Gary Smith, said: "They objected to that fact that it had a reference to ­incest... it's a fictional series.

"I even changed the spelling to make it not as obvious."

City of Greater Geelong administrator Laurinda Gardner said road names should not "be detrimental to the preservation of longstanding community values".

Mr Smith says he took inspiration from the programme after struggling to think of original street names for the suburb.

He said: "You've got to think outside the box; we were getting so many names rejected. That's why we went for Game of Thrones."