Deer causes 'unbelievable' damage to Australia funeral home

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The deer (not pictured) caused damage to furniture and walls

An Australian funeral home has been left with "unbelievable" damage after a deer made it inside and ran around for 20 minutes, the business has said.

The animal smashed a window before chasing a worker into the building in Melbourne on Thursday, according to managing director James MacLeod.

Once inside, the deer damaged furniture and walls before staff managed to lock it in a room.

Wildlife experts relocated the animal, which had been injured, police said.

Mr MacLeod said it took six rangers to remove the deer from the Tobin Brothers funeral home in the suburb of Ringwood.

"I cannot believe the damage that has been done here in 20 minutes," he told radio station 3AW.

"The facilities, the carpets, the walls and furniture - all need to be replaced immediately."

The Australian Associated Press reported that the damage bill was estimated to be A$100,000 (£60,000; $80,000).

"No one was injured during the incident," police said in a statement.