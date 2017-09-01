Woman dies after breast surgery 'carried out by tourist'

Image copyright Google Image caption The clinic was inside of the Central Park Mall, close to Sydney's central station

A woman in Australia has died following breast-filler surgery allegedly carried out by a Chinese tourist.

Jie Shao has been charged with causing reckless bodily harm and using poison to endanger life.

The patient, Jean Huang, suffered a cardiac arrest after the breast augmentation procedure at the Sydney clinic she owned.

Ms Shao was on a tourist visa and had only been in Australia for days before the incident, a court has heard.

Ms Huang, 35, was admitted to hospital in a critical condition following the procedure on Wednesday. New South Wales police confirmed her death on Friday.

Court documents allege Ms Shao, 33, injected lidocaine, an anaesthetic, as well as "an intoxifying substance" identified as tramadol, into Ms Huang's chest at Medi Beauty clinic.

According to Australian media, Ms Shao's lawyer Mary Underwood said her client was a university graduate and specialised in dermatology, practicing in the UK and China.

She was denied bail at hearing on Thursday.

Police said they are considering further legal charges against Ms Shao following the death.

According to the The Medi Beauty's website they have four branches, one in Sydney and three in Melbourne.

The website describes them as "laser and contour" clinics and a "state-of-the-art beauty service based on the latest medical technologies".

Their Facebook page indicates the Sydney branch only opened in May, in Central Park Mall on Sydney's busy Broadway.

Australia's Health Care Complaints Commission (HCCC) said in a statement they were "also assessing a complaint about a registered medical practitioner at the practice".

Professor Mark Ashton, president of The Australian Society of Plastic Surgeons, said in a statement: "We cannot emphasise enough the importance of people being aware of the risks and doing their research into the qualifications of their practitioner and facility where their procedure is being conducted."