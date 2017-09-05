Australian Senate considers new rules after burka stunt

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Pauline Hanson removes a burka in Austalia's Senate last month

Australian politicians could be held to stricter dress codes in the Senate after one wore a burka as a stunt.

Pauline Hanson, leader of the far-right One Nation party, donned a burka in Australia's upper house last month to publicise her bid to ban the garment.

Her action prompted condemnation and calls for stricter dress standards.

Senate president Stephen Parry said he had written to an internal procedure committee asking them to consider new rules.

One rule would give the Senate president and deputy president the power to eject senators from the chamber for dressing inappropriately.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Senator Pauline Hanson's stunt was widely criticised

Mr Parry told the Senate on Monday that he was disappointed to be considering new rules rather than relying on members to act with "personal discretion and good judgement".

Ms Hanson's stunt on 17 August was immediately criticised by both government and opposition senators.

Attorney-General George Brandis received a standing ovation in the Senate after saying Ms Hanson's stunt was "appalling" and risked alienating Australian Muslims.

Australia would not ban the burka, he added.