Aboriginal activist says Australian PM was disrespectful

An Aboriginal activist who spent a year crossing Australia on foot says he felt "so disrespected" by the Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull that he chose to "turn his back and walk away" from him.

Clinton Pryor reached Canberra this week, the final stop of his 5,000km (3,106 mile) 'Walk for Justice'.

He says the PM spoke over the top of him when they met at Parliament House.

But a spokesman for the PM said he "respectfully disagreed" with Mr Pryor.