Image copyright NSW Police Image caption Police released images of Ben McCormack's arrest with his face blurred

A prominent television reporter in Australia has pleaded guilty to child pornography charges.

Ben McCormack, 43, was arrested in Sydney in April. Police searched his home and office, seizing computers, a phone and an electronic storage device.

He was then suspended by the local Nine Network, where he reported for the A Current Affair programme.

Mr McCormack faces up to 15 years in jail after admitting two offences in a Sydney court on Tuesday.

His guilty plea over the charges - using a carriage service to transmit, publish or promote child pornography - followed negotiations with prosecutors on a statement of facts.

"I just wanted to make it quite clear that there were never any images that were traded between Ben and anyone else of any child exploitation material," Mr McCormack's lawyer, Sam Macedone, said outside court.

"It was nothing more than fantasy talk."

The Nine Network has said the charges against its 25-year employee had nothing to do with the broadcaster or its programme.

Mr McCormack will face another court hearing on 6 October.