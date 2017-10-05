Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Michael Diamond has won gold medals at many international events, including two Olympics

An Australian judge has quashed three firearms convictions against two-time Olympic gold medallist Michael Diamond.

The convictions in May had effectively ended the trap shooter's career.

The charges related to the alleged improper storage of a gun and rounds in Diamond's car. A judge acquitted him after questioning the legality of a police search.

Diamond, 45, is now eligible to reapply for his firearms licence and qualify for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

"It's really good to see that common sense has prevailed today. It would be great to resume life back in the sport that I grew up with," he said outside court.

According to the Australian Broadcasting Corp, appeal judge Roy Ellis ruled that police had not made a demand to search Diamond's car - meaning they had no authority to do so.

His arrest in May last year ended the six-time Olympian's hopes of competing in the Rio de Jeneiro games.

On Thursday, Diamond said he planned to compete again at "an elite level" but was unsure of his form after a long absence.

Diamond won gold medals at the Atlanta and Sydney Olympics.