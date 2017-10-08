In pictures: Solar challenge race begins in Australia
Teams from around the world are competing on solar cars in an epic transcontinental race.
-
ALLSPORT/Getty Images
Solar-powered cars from more than 30 countries around the world have begun a biannual 3,000km (1,865-mile) race from Darwin to Adelaide, north to south across the centre of Australia. This year marks the 30th anniversary of the competition.
-
ALLSPORT/Getty Images
Teams in the World Solar Challenge are made up of students who have built their vehicles with their own hands.
-
ALLSPORT/Getty Images
The competitors did some test runs before the start and then raced on Saturday to establish the final grid position.
-
AFP/Getty Images
Belgium's Punch Powertrain team took the pole position, reaching an average speed of 83.4km/h.
-
ALLSPORT/Getty Images
The rules of the race are quite precise. "Based on the original notion that a 1000W car would complete the journey in 50 hours, solar cars are allowed a nominal 5kW hours of stored energy, which is 10% of that theoretical figure. All other energy must come from the sun or be recovered from the kinetic energy of the vehicle," the organisers say.
-
ALLSPORT/Getty Images
Once the teams leave Darwin they must travel as far as they can each day until 17:00 "when they make camp in the desert wherever they happen to be". All teams must be fully self-sufficient.
-
ALLSPORT/Getty Images
There are seven mandatory checkpoints along the race route.
-
ALLSPORT/Getty Images
At the checkpoints, only the most basic maintenance is allowed to correct tyre pressures and clean debris from the vehicle.
-
ALLSPORT/Getty Images
The participating teams compete in three categories: the challenger class, the cruiser class and the non-competitive adventure class. The fastest teams are expected to reach Adelaide in South Australia on Thursday.