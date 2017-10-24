Image copyright AAP Image caption The tragedy killed (L-R) Kate Goodchild, Luke Dorsett, Roozi Araghi and Cindy Low

The mother of two people who died in Australia's Dreamworld theme park accident has written about her grief a year on from the tragedy.

Kim Dorsett's children Kate Goodchild, 32, and Luke Dorsett, 35, were killed when the Thunder River Rapids ride malfunctioned, flipping a raft.

Mr Dorsett's partner, Roozi Araghi, and another woman, Cindy Low, also died.

The tragedy on 25 October last year had "shattered hundreds of lives", Ms Dorsett said.

"A mother should never see her children buried, no matter what the circumstance," she wrote in local newspaper the Courier Mail on Tuesday.

"It is a fact of my life that I visit my family at the cemetery, no longer able to drop in to annoy them."

Ms Dorsett said that at times "getting out of bed can be a major achievement", but thanked people in the state of Queensland for showing kindness to her family.

Queensland introduced new industrial manslaughter laws in response to the Dreamworld tragedy and other high-profile workplace deaths.

Earlier this week, police recommended no criminal charges be laid over the Dreamworld deaths. However, a final decision on whether to recommend charges will be up to a coroner.