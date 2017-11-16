Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Christopher Pyne is Australia's minister for defence industry

An Australian government minister has said hackers are responsible for a "like" on his Twitter account to a pornographic video.

The activity on Minister for Defence Industry Christopher Pyne's profile at about 02:00 local time on Thursday (15:00 GMT Wednesday) was pointed out by other Twitter users.

Mr Pyne said hackers had possibly liked the gay pornography as "mischief" after Australia's same-sex marriage vote.

The "like" has since been removed.

On Wednesday, Australians learned they had overwhelmingly voted in favour of legalising same-sex marriage in a historic poll. Parliament is now debating changing the law.

Mr Pyne, a veteran senator, was appointed to his current ministerial position last year to deliver a major submarine fleet project.

He said he was asleep when the Twitter activity took place.

Some Twitter users responded to his explanation with scepticism, while others raised concerns over possible security implications.

One independent senator, Cory Bernardi, said it should prompt a "full investigation and report in case [it is a] foreign agent trying to influence elections".

Many users compared it to a similar incident in September where US senator Ted Cruz's Twitter account "liked" a pornographic video. Mr Cruz told reporters the incident was a "staffing issue" and "not malicious".