Image copyright David Oates Image caption The crash involved a single-engine DHC-2 Beaver Seaplane

Australian authorities have begun recovering the wreckage of a seaplane that crashed near Sydney, killing six people.

On Sunday, high-profile UK business leader Richard Cousins, four members of his family and a Canadian pilot died when the plane plunged into a river.

Part of the plane was being lifted by a crane on to a barge on Thursday.

It has also emerged that a plane with the same serial number was involved in a fatal crash in 1996.

On Thursday, local news broadcasts showed the De Havilland DHC-2 Beaver being retrieved from the Hawkesbury River, about 50km (30 miles) north of Sydney.

The recovery operation began at 06:00 local time (19:00 GMT Wednesday) and was expected to last until the afternoon.

The crash killed Compass Group chief executive Mr Cousins, 58, his 48-year-old fiancée, magazine editor Emma Bowden, her 11-year-old daughter Heather, his sons, Edward, 23, and William, 25, and Sydney-based pilot Gareth Morgan, 44.

Image copyright PA and Facebook Image caption Victims (clockwise from top left) Richard Cousins, Emma Bowden, Will Cousins, Gareth Morgan, Heather Bowden, Ed Cousins

The family, from Tooting, in south-west London, were flying back to Sydney from an exclusive waterfront restaurant in Jerusalem Bay, not far from the crash site.

What happened in 1996?

According to a report in the Sydney Morning Herald, the same plane was involved in an accident that killed a pilot 22 years ago.

Its wingtip had struck a hill amid gusty conditions "conducive to windshear and turbulence" in rural New South Wales, according to an Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) report.

Investigators said the aircraft was climbing at almost maximum weight when it clipped the ground, sending it into a cartwheel.

The plane was then repaired and cleared to fly again under official safety requirements, the Civil Aviation and Safety Authority told the BBC.

It had since flown thousands of trips as a sightseeing plane until the crash on New Year's Eve.

Seaplanes Pilots Association vice-president Kevin Bowe told the Sydney Morning Herald that crashed planes were rebuilt to a condition that was "often better than new".

How long will the current investigation take?

ATSB investigators have said they will release a preliminary report in about 30 days.

"The full sequence of events leading up to the accident is not fully understood at this stage," said ATSB executive director Nat Nagy on Tuesday.

He said investigators would rigorously examine the wreckage, gather witness accounts, and examine the pilot's flying history, in an effort to learn what happened.