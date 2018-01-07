Image copyright AllSport/Getty Images Image caption Spectators sit in the sun during the final Ashes Test between Australia and England in Sydney

The Australian city of Sydney has experienced its hottest weather in 79 years with temperatures hitting as high as 47.3C (117F).

In Penrith, west of Sydney, residents sweltered as the town bore the brunt of the heat on Sunday.

Severe fire warnings were issued for the greater Sydney area and total fire bans were put in place across the city.

Sunday's temperatures fall short of the scorching heat to hit the area in 1939, when the mercury reached 47.8C.

The sweltering temperatures reached in Penrith were confirmed by the Bureau of Meteorology.

During the final Ashes Test in Sydney, the England cricket team were struggling against Australia as they battled the stifling heat.

Players participating in the Sydney international tennis tournament were forced off the court at 10:00 local time on Sunday (23:00 GMT Saturday) by the event's organisers after temperatures courtside exceeded 40C.