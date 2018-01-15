Perth bushfire paints skies 'vivid orange'

Image copyright WA DEPARTMENT OF FIRE AND EMERGENCY SERVICES Image caption Smoke from the bushfire over Perth on Sunday

Skies in Perth, Australia, turned dramatic colours after a bushfire blanketed the city with smoke.

More than 150 firefighters fought the blaze as it burned through 3,000 acres (1,200ha) of bushland near the city on Sunday, authorities said.

The fire prompted clouds of smoke and ash, with many locals posting photos on social media.

Officials said the fire was being treated as suspicious, but nobody was hurt.

Image copyright WA DEPARTMENT OF FIRE AND EMERGENCY SERVICES Image caption Firefighters battle the blaze in the Perth Hills

Perth woman Geraldine McGregor, 34, said she witnessed "vivid orange skies" in the city's centre.

"When I saw the smoke quickly fill the sky with that colour, I was worried, because I knew it could only mean a massive bushfire somewhere," she told the BBC.

Image copyright GERALDINE MCGREGOR Image caption The sight prompted many locals to post images online

Others posted photos of the sky darkening across suburbs, and said ash was falling.

Drivers were warned to drive carefully in the conditions. The smoke could even be seen from planes.

Bush fire in the foothills made the sky look crazy. It made a derelict house in Midland we were passing look way more interesting than it is. Got Tash to stop the car do I could take a photo of it. The Guildford ones are from from the car as we drove through:)#perth #guildford

Residents were warned that the fire posed a risk to lives and homes, but the threat was later downgraded when wind conditions changed.

Authorities were also fighting a bushfire in New South Wales on Monday.

Australia experienced one of its driest winters on record in 2017, heightening the fire danger for the summer season.