Image copyright ECASTER Image caption Australian actress Jessica Falkholt died on Wednesday, a hospital confirmed

Home and Away actress Jessica Falkholt has died from injuries she suffered in a car crash three weeks ago, an Australian hospital has confirmed.

The accident in New South Wales on 26 December had already killed her parents, sister and the other driver.

The actress, 29, played Hope Morrison in the soap.

Her life support was switched off last week and she died on Wednesday morning local time, said St George Hospital in Sydney.

"The family has asked for privacy during this very difficult time," it said in a statement.

Jessica's parents Lars, 69, and Vivian, 60, were killed instantly in the crash and her sister Annabelle died in hospital three days later.

Image copyright Falkholt family Image caption Lars, Vivian, Annabelle and Jessica seen together in a photo supplied to the media

Australian police are still investigating the crash, which also killed 50-year-old Craig Whittall, who was driving the other car.

Hundreds of people attended a funeral service for Lars, Vivian and Annabelle Falkholt in Sydney last week.

Vivian Falkholt's brother Paul Ponticello spoke at their funeral, saying he thought he and his sister "would grow old together".

Falkholt's stint on the long-running series only lasted for 16 episodes and ended in November 2016. She then filmed a role in the US film Harmony, which is set for release this year.

At the time of the accident, Network Seven, Home and Away's broadcaster, released a statement saying: "Although her time on set was brief, once a part of the Home and Away family, always part of the family."