Image caption The bodies were found in a flat above a Persian restaurant

Friends have paid tribute to a British backpacker who was found dead in Sydney last week.

The body of Amelia Blake, 22, was discovered in a small flat in the suburb of Newtown on Friday, New South Wales Police said.

A man aged in his 30s was also found dead inside.

Local media reported that Ms Blake was the victim of a suspected murder-suicide. No other suspects were being sought, a police spokeswoman said.

Sydney's Daily Telegraph reported the pair may have been dating for a brief time.

Ms Blake had been travelling around Australia and "living the dream", according to a friend on Facebook.

"This has broken my heart into a million pieces," Rhys Collington wrote. He told the BBC that Ms Blake had a "kind heart and love for all her family and friends".

Another friend wrote that the backpacker was "warm hearted, bubbly, loving and down to earth".

Ms Blake had recently worked on a fruit farm in a rural town in Victoria, the Sydney Morning Herald reported.

"She was just an absolutely lovely girl - a good worker, she had the smarts, she was organised, happy," the farm's owner, Robert Mansell, told the newspaper.

Police said they were continuing to investigate and would not yet comment on how the pair died.

The UK consulate in Sydney said it was assisting the family of a British national.