Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Barnaby Joyce says the PM's criticism of his affair was unnecessary.

Australian Deputy PM Barnaby Joyce has sharply criticised the nation's leader, Malcolm Turnbull, in an escalation of tensions that have rocked the government.

On Thursday, Mr Turnbull admonished Mr Joyce for making a "shocking error" over his affair with a former staffer - saying it had set off a "world of woe".

It prompted the PM to officially ban sex between ministers and their staff.

Mr Joyce said Mr Turnbull's remarks were "inept" and "unnecessary".

"In many instances, they caused further harm," said Mr Joyce, who leads junior coalition party the Nationals.

Mr Joyce said he would try to repair his relationship with Mr Turnbull. The prime minister said Mr Joyce retained his confidence.

Labor said the Liberal-Nationals coalition was "in crisis". The conservative parties have formed every non-Labor government since World War Two.

Mr Joyce's relationship with his former media adviser, Vikki Campion, has raised several politically damaging questions since it was revealed last week.

'Intense intrusion'

On Thursday, Mr Turnbull said Mr Joyce's affair had caused "terrible hurt and humiliation" to his estranged wife Natalie Joyce, their four daughters and Ms Campion.

Mr Joyce said on Friday: "I would not wish on friend nor foe the hurt, the scrutiny, the intense intrusion into your life that I have gone through through this process."

Leader of the Opposition Bill Shorten said the government was "eating itself alive", and called on Mr Turnbull to sack Mr Joyce immediately.

"When the two most senior leaders of the government hate each other and are criticising each other, the people of Australia's interests are not being served," Mr Shorten said.

Mr Joyce has also faced scrutiny over the timing of two jobs offered to Ms Campion within the Nationals last year.

The high-profile conservative had only returned to parliament in December after briefly losing his job over his New Zealand dual citizenship.