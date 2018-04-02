Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The opening ceremony of the 2018 Games will be held in two days

The coach of India's men's boxing team at the Commonwealth Games has denied doping has taken place after syringes were found in the athletes' village.

Santiago Nieva said one fighter had been given a vitamin injection because he was unwell.

Games organisers had summoned officials from a team they would not name over a breach of the "no-needle" policy.

It comes two days before the opening ceremony of the 2018 Games on the Gold Coast in Australia.

Reports say a cleaner at the athletes' village tipped off organisers about the presence of the syringes.

"I'm confident that our boxers haven't taken anything," Mr Nieva told Australia's 7 News.

"We had one boxer that wasn't very feeling well and the doctor has given him an injection."

Asked if the boxer was given a performance-enhancing drug, Mr Nieva said: "No, that was a vitamin substance."

Commonwealth Games officials are analysing the syringes.

In a statement the Commonwealth Games Federation said: "The CGF has concluded its investigation into an alleged violation of the CGF's no-needle policy.

"Their findings have been escalated to the CGF's federation court, which will conduct a hearing in to the matter on Tuesday.

"For clarification, this matter is not defined as an anti-doping rule violation, but rather as an infringement of the CGF's no-needle policy, which has been introduced by major events organisers to ensure best medical practices."

Earlier the federation's chief executive, David Grevemberg, said officials from a country he declined to identify had been summoned to a meeting with the organisation's medical commission.