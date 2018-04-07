Image copyright EPA Image caption Gladiator memorabilia will be a big draw

It's his 53rd birthday, and it would have been his 15th wedding anniversary, so it was time to clear out "stuff".

Actor Russell Crowe is holding his "Art of Divorce" auction - a sort of parting of the wares - in Sydney. He separated from singer Danielle Spencer in 2012.

There's armour from Gladiator, memorabilia from Master and Commander, guitars, top notch Australian art and his neo-Nazi boots from Romper Stomper.

Saturday's sale at Sotheby's is expected to fetch about $2.3m (£1.6m).

The Australian actor says the sale is all about moving on - a "watershed moment".

The Gladiator "stuff" (his word for it all) could be a real pull - a replica Roman chariot, armour, weapons and two life-size prop horses.

But the biggest prices could be for the Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World violin or a 1986 Grammy Award for Johnny Cash.

There are also important paintings by some of Australia's most significant historic and modern artists, including Sidney Nolan and Margaret Olley.

For those with a lower budget, maybe a scarf and a pair of old shoes from State of Play or one of the numerous guitars he's collected (his band 30 Odd Foot of Grunts never won much critical acclaim).

