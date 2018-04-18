Image copyright Getty Images Image caption James Stannard said he was "heartbroken" to miss the Commonwealth Games

A British tourist has pleaded not guilty to assaulting Australia's rugby sevens captain James Stannard.

Mr Stannard, 35, suffered a fractured skull after being punched outside a kebab shop in Sydney on 30 March.

The injury forced him to miss this month's Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.

His accused attacker, 22-year-old Sam Oliver, faced a court in Sydney on Wednesday.

Mr Oliver pleaded not guilty to charges of recklessly causing grievous bodily harm and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Police allege he had a conversation with Mr Stannard before punching the rugby player and causing his head to hit a footpath.

The case will return to the court in June.

Earlier this month, Mr Stannard said he felt "very lucky to be here" but was "heartbroken" to be ruled out of the Commonwealth Games.

Australia's rugby sevens team was eliminated from medal contention after losing a pool match to England.