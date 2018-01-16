Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Journalists in Bosnia work under pressure from the state and political parties

Divisions between the entities that make up Bosnia-Herzegovina are reflected in the media.

TV is the most popular medium. BHRT is the state broadcaster, but the most influential TV outlets are those run by the Bosniak-Croat (RTVFBiH) and Serb (RTRS) entities. These are effectively controlled by the ruling political parties.

There are more than 200 commercial radio and TV stations. The sector is saturated and outlets operate within a weak advertising market. Advertising revenues for broadcasters outstrip those for print media.

Bosnian broadcasters face strong competition from their counterparts in Serbia and Croatia, and popular networks from these countries are widely available on cable.

Reporters Without Borders says the media are highly protected by what it describes as the world's "most liberal media freedom laws". But it says journalists can be subject to threats and political pressure. US-based Freedom House rates the media environment as "partly free".

There are more than 2.6 million internet users (Internetworldstats, 2017) - nearly 70% of the population. There is no filtering of online content. Facebook is the leading social media resource.

