Finland profile - Timeline

A chronology of key events:

1100s - Swedish crusades subjugate Finns and convert them to Christianity.

National hero: Mannerheim Image copyright Getty Images Baron Gustaf Mannerheim is seen as the father of modern Finland

1323 - Territory of present-day Finland becomes part of the Swedish realm

1808 - Russian invasion of Sweden supported by Napoleon.

1809 - Finland is ceded to Russia by the Swedes. The Finns retain a considerable amount of autonomy. They keep their own legal system, religion, and are exempt from Russian military service.

1812 - Helsinki becomes capital.

1899 onwards - Russian Tsar Nicholas II inaugurates policy of Russification of Finland, to include conscription of Finnish men into the Russian army and the imposition of Russian as the official language. Protests and a campaign of civil disobedience begin.

1906 - Finland passes the Parliament Act, which establishes universal suffrage, including the right for women to stand for elected office, for the first time in Europe.

Living with the Soviet Union

1917 - The Russian Revolution allows Finland to declare its independence.

1918 - Bitter civil war, which leads to some 30,000 deaths. A rebellion by leftwing Red Guards is put down by General Carl Gustaf Emil Mannerheim.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Finland lost ground to the Soviet Union despite fierce resistance

1919 - Finland becomes a republic. Kaarlo Stahlberg becomes first president.

1939 - Outbreak of World War II. Finland declares its neutrality. In November the Soviet Union invades. The Winter War begins.

1940 - Despite fierce resistance, the Finns are forced to concede. The Treaty of Moscow gives around 10% of Finnish territory to the Soviet Union.

1941 - Germany attacks USSR in June. Finland launches military campaign to retake territory lost under Treaty of Moscow. Britain declares war on Finland in December.

1944 - The Red Army invades. An armistice is signed in September. Finland concedes more land to the Soviet Union and agrees to pay hundreds of millions of dollars in war reparations.

1947 - Peace treaty signed between Finland and Soviet Union.

1948 - Finland signs friendship treaty with the Soviet Union and agrees to resist any attack through Finnish territory on the Soviet Union.

1950 - Urho Kekkonen becomes prime minister and is subsequently elected as president in 1956. He pursues a policy of friendly neutrality with the Soviet Union.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Saunas - such as in this photograph from the 1950s - are popular among Finns

1952 - Payment of reparations completed.

1955 - Finland joins United Nations and Nordic Council.

1973 - Trade agreements signed with the European Economic Community and Comecon.

Leaning towards Europe

1989 - Soviet Union recognises Finnish neutrality.

1990 - Economic difficulties as former Soviet and eastern European markets collapse.

1991 - Centre Party coalition elected. Austerity measures introduced.

1992 - Friendship treaty with Soviet Union of 1948 declared null and void. New treaty with Russia involves no military agreements. Finland applies for membership of the European community.

1995 - Finland becomes member of the European Union. The social democrats emerge as strongest party in elections and form a "rainbow coalition" government with Paavo Lipponen as prime minister.

1999 - Paavo Lipponen's social democrats are returned to power.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Social Democrat Kalevi Sorsa was prime minister four times between 1972-87

2000 February - Tarja Halonen elected as Finland's first female president.

2002 January - Euro replaces the Finnish mark.

2002 May - Parliament narrowly approves construction of a fifth nuclear reactor, the first in Western Europe since 1991 and the first in the country for 30 years. Green Party decides to withdraw from government coalition in protest.

2003 March/April - Anneli Jaatteenmaki's Centre Party narrowly defeats Lipponen's Social Democrats in general election. Forms new coalition with Social Democrats and Swedish People's Party.

2003 June - Prime Minister Jaatteenmaki resigns in leak row. Matti Vanhanen takes over as prime minister.

2004 March - Former PM Anneli Jaatteenmaki acquitted of charges of illegally obtaining secret documents about Iraq war while she was opposition leader.

2006 January - Tarja Halonen re-elected for second term as president.

2006 May - Parliament votes in favour of EU constitution, paving way for ratification.

Image copyright AP Image caption Former Finnish President Martti Ahtisaari won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2008 for his international conflict mediation efforts

2007 March - Centre Party wins parliamentary elections by a razor-thin margin and goes on to govern in a centre-right coalition.

2007 November - An 18-year-old gunman kills seven children and a school principal before shooting himself, drawing attention to Finland's accommodating gun laws.

2008 June - Parliament approves EU's Lisbon Treaty.

2008 September - A 22-year-old gunman kills 11 people - including himself - in a shooting spree at a vocational college, prompting the government to impose stricter rules for handgun ownership.

2008 December - Former Finnish President Martti Ahtisaari receives 2008 Nobel Peace Prize.

2009 May - May start-up date for OL3 nuclear reactor postponed until 2012. The project is also about $2.4bn dollars (1.7bn euros) over budget.

2010 June - Matti Vanhanen resigns as Centre Party leader and prime minister, and is succeeded by Mari Kiviniemi.

Diminished tech titan Image copyright Getty Images Once a world-wide technology giant, Finnish phone-maker Nokia was hit by the rise of the iPhone

2010 July - Finland becomes world's first country to give its citizens a legal right to broadband internet.

2011 April - National Coalition Party conservatives emerge as largest party in parliamentary elections. Populist True Finns break through to third-party status on the back of anti-EU sentiment.

2011 June - National Coalition Party leader Jyrki Katainen forms grand coalition with six other parties, excluding the True Finns.

2012 February - National Coalition Party candidate and former finance minister Sauli Niinisto wins presidential election, easily beating his Green rival Pekka Haavisto. He is first conservative president since 1956.

2014 June - Alexander Stubb becomes prime minister and National Coalition Party leader after Jyrki Katainen steps down to pursue an EU career.

2014 December - Parliament approves plans by a Finnish-Russian consortium to build a nuclear power station, prompting the Greens to leave the government of Prime Minister Alexander Stubb.

2015 April - Centre Party of former IT executive Juha Sipila beats Prime Minister Alexander Stubb's conservative National Coalition in parliamentary elections.

2015 May - Defence ministry instructs nearly a million reservists of their deployment amid rising tension between Russia and east European neighbours.

2016 October - Finland signs an agreement on closer defence collaboration with the United States amid growing concern over Russian military activities in the Baltic Sea region.

2016 December - Finland emerges from a downturn lasting nearly a decade, according to central bank growth forecasts.

2017 August - Finland suffers its first terrorist attack when a young Moroccan man stabs several people in the southwestern city of Turku.