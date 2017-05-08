France country profile

France is known the world over for its cuisine, fashion, culture and language. It is the most visited tourist destination in the world.

A key player on the global stage and a country at the political heart of Europe, France paid a high price in both economic and human terms during the two world wars.

The years which followed saw protracted conflicts culminating in independence for Algeria and most other French colonies in Africa as well as decolonisation in south-east Asia.

France was one of the founding fathers of European integration as the continent sought to rebuild after the devastation of the Second World War.

FACTS

French Republic Capital: Paris Population 63.5 million

Area 543,965 sq km (210,026 sq miles)

Major language French

Major religion Christianity

Life expectancy 78 years (men), 85 years (women)

Currency Euro Getty Images

LEADERS

President-elect: Emmanuel Macron

Image copyright Philippe Hugues/AFP/Getty Images

A formereconomy minister who has never held elected office before, Emmanuel Macron won the 2017 presidential election run-off by a decisive margin over his far-right challenger Marine Le Pen.The 39-year-old former banker launched an independent campaign for the presidency little over a year before the election, and his En Marche! movement galvanised enough support from the centre-right and left to knock the traditional Socialist and Republican party candidates out in the first round of voting.

Outgoing president: Francois Hollande

Image copyright Getty Images

Francois Hollande beat the conservative incumbent, Nicolas Sarkozy, in May 2012 to become France's first Socialist president since Francois Mitterrand held the post from 1981 to 1995.

His Socialists went on to win a comfortable majority in the June 2012 parliamentary elections.

The first round in the election to replace Mr Hollande was held in April 2017, with no candidate gaining an absolute majority. Pro-EU centrist Emmanuel Macron will take on far-right candidate Marine Le Pen in the second-round run-off of the presidential election on May 7.

Prime minister: Bernard Cazeneuve

Image copyright Getty Images

Bernard Cazeneuve became prime minister in December 2016 when his predecessor, Manuel Valls, quit to pursue an ultimately unsuccessful bid to secure the Socialist nomination for the presidency.

In his previous job as interior minister Mr Cazeneuve had to deal with a series of jihadist attacks which were unprecedented in France.

MEDIA

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Grand Soir 3 is the late-night news programme of French public television network France 3.

Television is France's most popular medium. The flagship network, TF1, is privately-owned and public France Televisions is funded from the TV licence fee and advertising revenue.

Satellite and cable offer a proliferation of channels. France is also a force in international TV and radio broadcasting.

Read full media profile

TIMELINE

Some key dates in France's history:

1789 - French Revolution ends rule of monarchy going back to 9th century; followed by establishment of the First Republic.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Cyclists in the Tour de France head down the Champs Elysees in Paris

1804-1814 - Napoleon Bonaparte crowns himself emperor of First French Empire; series of military successes brings most of continental Europe under his control.

1815 - Napoleon defeated in Battle of Waterloo; monarchy re-established.

1914-18 First World War - Massive casualties in trenches in north-east France; 1.3 million Frenchmen are killed and many more wounded by the end of the war.

1939-45 - Second World War - Germany occupies much of France. Vichy regime in unoccupied south collaborates with Nazis. General de Gaulle, undersecretary of war, establishes government-in-exile in London and, later, Algiers. Rise of French Resistance.

Image copyright Getty Images

1946-58 - Fourth Republic is marked by economic reconstruction and the start of the process of independence for many of France's colonies.

1957 - France joins West Germany and other European nations in the forming of the European Economic Community (EEC), now known as the European Union.

1958 - Charles De Gaulle returns to power on back of Algerian crisis and founds the Fifth Republic, with a stronger presidency.

1962 - Algeria granted independence from French colonial rule.

1969 - De Gaulle leaves office. Georges Pompidou elected president.

1981 - Socialist candidate Francois Mitterrand is elected president.

Image copyright Getty Images

1995 - Jacques Chirac elected president, ending 14 years of Socialist presidency.