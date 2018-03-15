Slovenia country profile

Slovenia is a small country in Central Europe, but contains within its borders Alpine mountains, thick forests, historic cities and a short Adriatic coastline.

Slovenia was the first former Yugoslav republic to join the European Union, in May 2004 - shortly after joining Nato.

Unlike Croatia or Bosnia-Herzegovina, Slovenia's independence from Yugoslavia was almost bloodless. The country also found the transition from a state economy to the free market easier than most.

Long regarded as one of the best-performing new EU members, Slovenia was dragged into a deep recession by the European financial crisis in 2012.

Slovenia's relations with Croatia have been strained on account of a rumbling dispute over sea and land borders dating back to the break-up of Yugoslavia.

FACTS

Republic of Slovenia Capital: Ljubljana Population 2 million

Area 20,273 sq km (7,827 sq miles)

Major language Slovene

Major religion Christianity

Life expectancy 76 years (men), 84 years (women)

Currency euro Getty Images

LEADERS

President: Borut Pahor

Image copyright Getty Images

The prime minister of a centre-left government between 2008-12, Borut Pahor was was first elected president in December 2012.

He won re-election in November 2017.

The role of president is largely ceremonial, but carries authority in defence and foreign affairs.

Prime minister (outgoing): Miro Cerar

Image copyright Getty Images

Miro Cerar was appointed prime minister in August 2014, after month-long coalition negotiations in the aftermath of parliamentary elections.

In March 2018 he announced his resignation, after the Supreme Court annulled a referendum backing a major railway investment project. He said tension with coalition partners and trade unions were also making his position untenable.Mr Cerar will remain in office until a new government is formed.

Elections are due in June, and his SMC centre-left party is facing strong challenges from both left and right.

MEDIA

Slovenia's media scene is diverse and free.

The main papers are privately-owned.

The broadcasting sector is a mix of public and private ownership. Many households are connected to cable, satellite, or internet protocol TV (IPTV). There is an advanced digital terrestrial TV (DTT) network.

By the end of 2015 almost 73% of the population was online.

TIMELINE

Some key dates in Slovenia's history:

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Slovenia used to be part of Yugoslavia and broke away with relatively little conflict

1918 - After the collapse of the Austro-Hungarian empire, Slovenia joins the Kingdom of Serbs, Croats and Slovenes. The kingdom later becomes known as Yugoslavia.

1941 - Slovenia is occupied by Nazi Germany and Italy during the Second World War.

1945 - At the end of the war, Slovenia becomes a constituent republic of socialist Yugoslavia.

1991 - Slovenia, along with Croatia, declares its independence. The Yugoslav federal army intervenes. Slovene forces defend the country. About 100 people killed. The EU brokers a ceasefire. The Yugoslav army withdraws.

2004 - Slovenia joins the EU.

2013 - Ratings agency Moody's cuts Slovenia's credit rating to junk status. Economy recovers over subsequent years.