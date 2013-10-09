Richard O'Donovan found safe after County Cavan abduction

A man believed to have been abducted in County Cavan in the Republic of Ireland on Tuesday has been found safe and well.

Richard O'Donovan had been seen being bundled into a vehicle after a car crash.

The incident happened in a housing estate in Virginia at about 15:30 BST.

The 31-year-old was driving a blue-grey BMW that was involved in a collision with a silver BMW X5 in the Swiftbrook Glen estate.

Several men who were in the X5 got out, forced Mr O'Donovan into their vehicle and drove away from the area.

He is now receiving treatment in hospital and police are waiting to interview him about the attack.

Detectives think Mr O'Donovan was targeted. They believe the abduction was planned as it was carried out with little apparent concern about potential witnesses.

An incident room has been set up in Bailieborough Garda Station and police have appealed for witnesses to contact them.