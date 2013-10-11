Former senator Francie O'Brien admits extortion bid
- 11 October 2013
- From the section Europe
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A former member of the Irish senate has pleaded guilty in court to a charge of extortion.
Francie O'Brien, who is also a former chairman of Monaghan County Council pleaded guilty to a charge of demanding 100,000 euros (£85,000) with menaces.
The offence took place at Tullyvaragh Lower, Carrickmacross, in April 2012.
O'Brien, 70, with an address at Corwillan, Latton, Castleblayney, was remanded on bail to appear for sentencing in November.
,