Former senator Francie O'Brien admits extortion bid

A former member of the Irish senate has pleaded guilty in court to a charge of extortion.

Francie O'Brien, who is also a former chairman of Monaghan County Council pleaded guilty to a charge of demanding 100,000 euros (£85,000) with menaces.

The offence took place at Tullyvaragh Lower, Carrickmacross, in April 2012.

O'Brien, 70, with an address at Corwillan, Latton, Castleblayney, was remanded on bail to appear for sentencing in November.

