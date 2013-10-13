Man critical after Dublin pub shooting

A man has been critically injured in a shooting in Dublin in the early hours of Sunday in which three women were also injured.

The attack took place at around 02:35 BST outside Hanlon's pub on the Old Cabra Road in the north of the city.

A gunman shot the man in the head as he was on the footpath outside the pub at Hanlon's Corner.

The gunman continued to fire indiscriminately as he made his way back to a BMW car parked nearby.

Three women were also shot, all of them in the legs.

None of their injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

The gunman was then driven away towards Prussia Street in the BMW car.

Police believe at least two men were involved in the gun attack and are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact them.