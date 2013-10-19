Drugs worth two million euros seized in County Kildare house search

Police have seized illegal drugs with an estimated street value of up to two million euros (£1.7m) during a search of a house in the Republic of Ireland.

A Garda (Irish police) spokesman said detectives had uncovered what they described as a "sophisticated mixing factory" for cocaine and heroin.

Two men, aged 40 and 53, were arrested at the scene in the village of Johnstownbridge, County Kildare.

The search was carried out by officers from the Garda national drug unit.

The spokesman added the seizure was the result of an intelligence-led operation targeting the sale and supply of controlled drugs.

The men are being questioned at Leixlip Garda station and the scene has been preserved for a technical examination.