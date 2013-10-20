In pictures: Battle of Leipzig, Napoleonic re-enactment
Images from around the German city of Leipzig, where thousands of historical enthusiasts are re-enacting the 1813 Battle of the Nations, which destroyed Napoleon's power east of the Rhine.
On a clear October afternoon, the "fog of war" descended over a Saxon field as thousands of historical enthusiasts re-enacted the 1813 Battle of the Nations, near Leipzig.
The battle has been described as the bloodiest engagement in Europe until the First World War. Polish Lancers - played by re-enactors here - fought as part of Napoleon's army at Leipzig in October 1813.
Enthusiasts from an estimated 28 nations are involved in the re-enactment.
As well as French forces, Napoleon was also able to call on the support of his allies, including Saxony. These enthusiasts are dressed as Saxon troops.
These participants have taken the role of French Imperial Guards.
The Russians were also at the Battle of Leipzig, allied with the Austrians, Prussians and Swedes - these re-enactors are wearing replica 19th Century Russian uniforms.
The battle re-enactment, part of a week of commemorations, has drawn crowds of visitors.
This "French soldier" lounges on an artillery piece while waiting for "battle" to commence. Of 185,000 mainly French troops under Napoleon, some 38,000 died at Leipzig.
These participants are dressed as Saxon Hussars. The Battle of the Nations took place after Napoleon failed to take Berlin and retreated west of the Elbe River.
These "French soldiers" faced an inspection from a little girl in period costume.
This enthusiast is dressed as a Scottish Northern Highlander.
Most of the women at the re-enactment are among the spectators, although some donned military uniforms and other period costumes.
Some of those playing the part of French troops pitched their tents in the village of Markkleeberg, near Leipzig
The night before the re-enactment, participants in French uniform fortified themselves with beer at a bivouac camp. It is not known whether the beer was brewed using an authentically Napoleonic recipe.