30 new jobs at Randox Teoranta in Dungloe, County Donegal

Image caption The Randox Laboratories Ltd group of companies has been selling to Mexico for more than 15 years

A global healthcare company has secured a multi-million euro deal with a Mexican company, creating 30 new jobs in Dungloe, County Donegal.

The business will see the delivery of Randox Teoranta's laboratory products to clinics and hospitals across Mexico.

The company's clinical chemistry analysers and biochip technology will be produced in a manufacturing facility in Dungloe town.

Dr Peter FitzGerald, managing director of Randox, said: "We are honoured."

The agreement was signed on Monday in the presence of Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto and an Irish President Michael D. Higgins.

One hundred Randox analysers are already in place in Mexico.

Dr FitzGerald, of Randox Teoranta, said: "It was one of the first countries in the world to identify the benefits of our unique Biochip technology; it is a very progressive nation, we are a very progressive company, we appreciate this cohesion.

"It is not just about economic growth and job creation, most important to us is the fact that our technology, researched and developed in Ireland, will contribute to earlier diagnosis, more accurate treatment and better outcomes for patients in Mexico, as well as reducing the burden on the country's health service."

Company director Arturo Olvera-Lopez described the deal as an outstanding opportunity.

He said: "We have achieved a successful, cordial and long-lasting relationship, always based on the quality of the products boasted by the brand, on respect and on excelling international quality regulations.

"Our business with Randox directly sustains 65 jobs and indirectly supports 225.

"The continued success of this partnership will now generate an additional 20 jobs here in Mexico, with more to come in the future."