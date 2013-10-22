Silvio Berlusconi's divorce payments to ex-wife halved
An Italian court has halved the amount of alimony payments that former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi must pay to his ex-wife, Italian media report.
Berlusconi - one of Italy's richest men - will now give the equivalent of $1.9m (£1.17m) a month to Veronica Lario and their three children.
Ms Lario, a former actress, filed for divorce in 2009.
Berlusconi said the three judges who had issued the earlier "unreal" verdict were "feminists and communists".
The couple met in a dressing room in 1980 after Berlusconi saw Ms Lario strip during a performance in a theatre in Milan.
They wed in 1990 and were married for 22 years.
'Love story'
The former prime minister has been embroiled in a series of financial and sex scandals.
Ms Lario demanded an apology for one of his flirtations in a letter carried on the front page of national newspaper La Repubblica in 2007.
She began divorce proceedings in 2009 after her husband attended the birthday party of an 18-year-old aspiring model. She accused him of consorting with minors.
Berlusconi lamented the end of the marriage, which he called his "love story".
In December 2012, a court ordered the billionaire media tycoon to pay Ms Lario more than $4m a month.
But Italian media are reporting that a review has now led to the alimony payments being cut in half.
Economic conditions were cited as a reason for the reduction to the alimony payments initially established by a Milan court, according to the Corriere della Sera.
Berlusconi, 77, has two other children from his first marriage. He is engaged to Francesca Pascale, who is in her 20s.