Eric Eoin Marques in new bid to be tried in Ireland

Image caption Lawyers for Eric Eoin Marques want him tried in Ireland

A man the FBI has called the world's biggest facilitator of child pornography has mounted a fresh legal bid to be prosecuted in Ireland.

Eric Eoin Marques is wanted in the USA on charges linked to images described as extremely violent and graphic.

His lawyer told the High Court in Dublin he wanted to make a submission on Section 15 of the Extradition Act.

It covers not extraditing anyone accused of an offence allegedly committed in Ireland.

The Director of Public Prosecutions is considering a criminal file in the case.

Patrick McGrath, for the state, said he had no objection to the application.

Mr Justice John Edwards remanded Mr Marques in custody for three weeks when the case will be mentioned again.

Mr Marques, who has Irish and US citizenship, was previously denied bail after the judge accepted evidence from the FBI and police that the 28-year-old is a flight risk or likely to destroy evidence if released.

He is wanted in connection with four counts involving the advertising of child pornography, distribution of child pornography, conspiracy to advertise child pornography, and conspiracy to distribute child pornography.

If convicted in the US on all four counts, he could be jailed for up to 100 years.

Marques, of Mountjoy Square in Dublin, is accused of being the sole administrator of an anonymous hosting server called Freedom Hosting where the FBI claim thousands of members allegedly posted millions of images of child pornography.

He was not in court for the brief hearing.