Irish Rail strike talks resumed in Republic of Ireland after 13-hour deadlock

Talks aimed at halting a planned rail strike in the Republic of Ireland have resumed.

Passengers face disruption between 06:00 BST and 09:00 BST on Irish Rail services on Friday if the negotiations are not successful.

The National Bus and Rail Union (NBRU) and the Services Industrial Professional and Technical Union (SIPTU) were locked in talks with the firm for 13 hours on Wednesday.

Talks resumed at 11.30 BST on Thursday.

Both unions are calling on Irish Rail management to address the issue of past productivity delivered by union members.

SIPTU organiser, Paul Cullen, said industrial action was "inevitable" if a "meaningful solution" was not found.