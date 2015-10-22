County Dublin fire: Funeral for five members of Connors family who died to be held

Image copyright Sunday Independent Image caption The blaze is believed to have broken out at one unit before quickly spreading to surrounding buildings

A funeral is being held for a family of five who died in a fire at a travellers' halting site in the Republic of Ireland.

Thomas and Sylvia Connors and their children, Jim, Christy and baby Mary, died in the blaze at Carrickmines, County Dublin.

In all, five adults and five children were killed in the fire on 10 October.

Mass for the Connors is taking place at the Church of the Ascension of the Lord, Balally.

They will be buried together in County Wexford on Friday.

On Wednesday a priest criticised settled people for failing to empathise with what he called their "traveller brothers and sisters".

Father Dermot Lane was speaking after the remains of the deceased were brought to the Church of the Ascension of the Lord in his parish of Balally, Co Dublin.

Addressing the congregation, Fr Lane said: "We must learn, above all, to walk in the shoes of the other if we are to develop genuinely inclusive and pluralistic societies."

Dismissing what he described as "blame-games" about the tragedy as unhelpful, Fr Lane urged everybody to "move beyond misunderstanding, standard stereotypes and caricatures".

He said: "If we are to move forward, all must be involved in a new consultation and a new conversation, and that means bringing together local authorities, local communities and the traveller communities."

Fr Lane said the tragedy raised serious questions about Ireland's priorities as a society, and prayed that it might become a turning point in what he called "the difficult tasks of healing, reconciliation and mutual trust that lie ahead".

Willie Lynch and Tara Gilbert, their daughters Kelsey and Jodie, and Jimmy Lynch, 39, a brother of Willie, also died in the blaze.

On Tuesday, a message of sympathy from Pope Francis was read at their funeral Mass.

It is understood the fire started at a pre-fabricated building and spread quickly to a nearby unit. The blaze is not being treated as suspicious.

Surviving families will be sheltered at Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown council park.