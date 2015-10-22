Carrickmines fire mourners told of 'earthquake of grief'

Image copyright RTE Image caption Thomas and Sylvia Connors and three of their children will be laid to rest on Friday

The funeral has taken place of five people who died in a fire at a travellers halting site in the Republic.

Mourners at the funeral were told the tragedy was a "watershed moment".

The fire in Carrickmines, County Dublin, was described as "an earthquake of devastating grief" for the wider community.

Requiem mass was held on Thursday for five members of the Connors family, who died almost two weeks ago in the blaze.

Thomas and Sylvia Connors and three of their five children, Jim, Christy and Mary, will be laid to rest in Wexford on Friday.

Delivering his homily, Fr Derek Farrell, of the Parish of the Travelling People, said the tragedy sent "shockwaves through the land".

Hundreds of people packed inside the Church of the Assumption in Ballaly, where the funeral took place.

Two of the Connors' children, Michael and Thomas, survived the blaze. They were joined at the church by the wider Connors family.

In all, five adults and five children were killed in the fire on 10 October.

Image copyright Sunday Independent Image caption The blaze is believed to have broken out at one unit before quickly spreading to surrounding buildings

On Wednesday a priest criticised settled people for failing to empathise with what he called their "traveller brothers and sisters".

Father Dermot Lane was speaking after the remains of the deceased were brought to the Church of the Ascension of the Lord in his parish of Balally, Co Dublin.

Addressing the congregation, Fr Lane said: "We must learn, above all, to walk in the shoes of the other if we are to develop genuinely inclusive and pluralistic societies."

Dismissing what he described as "blame-games" about the tragedy as unhelpful, Fr Lane urged everybody to "move beyond misunderstanding, standard stereotypes and caricatures".

He said: "If we are to move forward, all must be involved in a new consultation and a new conversation, and that means bringing together local authorities, local communities and the traveller communities."

Reconciliation

Fr Lane said the tragedy raised serious questions about Ireland's priorities as a society, and prayed that it might become a turning point in what he called "the difficult tasks of healing, reconciliation and mutual trust that lie ahead".

Willie Lynch and Tara Gilbert, their daughters Kelsey and Jodie, and Jimmy Lynch, 39, a brother of Willie, also died in the blaze.

On Tuesday, a message of sympathy from Pope Francis was read at their funeral Mass.

It is understood the fire started at a pre-fabricated building and spread quickly to a nearby unit. The blaze is not being treated as suspicious.

Surviving families will be sheltered at Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown council park.