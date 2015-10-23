US plane lands in Dublin after declaring emergency

From the section

Image copyright BBC Sport Image caption The Ethiopian Airlines flight landed safely at Dublin Airport after having to shut down one engine

A plane bound for Washington DC has landed at Dublin airport after declaring an emergency.

The Ethiopian Airlines flight was travelling from Addis Ababa via Dublin to Washington Dulles International Airport .

Flight ET500 stopped at Dublin airport this morning to re-fuel.

It returned at around 08:35 BST after it reported technical difficulties and shutting down one engine.