US plane lands in Dublin after declaring emergency
- 23 October 2015
- From the section Europe
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A plane bound for Washington DC has landed at Dublin airport after declaring an emergency.
The Ethiopian Airlines flight was travelling from Addis Ababa via Dublin to Washington Dulles International Airport .
Flight ET500 stopped at Dublin airport this morning to re-fuel.
It returned at around 08:35 BST after it reported technical difficulties and shutting down one engine.