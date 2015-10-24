Inchicore, Dublin: 12 injured as car and tram crash
- 24 October 2015
- From the section Europe
Twelve people were taken to hospital on Friday night following a crash between a car and a Luas tram in Dublin.
The incident happened on the Suir Road in Inchicore shortly after 22:00 local time.
Those injured are aged from their late-teens to the mid-30s.
Four patients were transferred to three different hospitals for treatment. It is believed there were no serious injuries.