Inchicore, Dublin: 12 injured as car and tram crash

  • 24 October 2015
Twelve people were taken to hospital on Friday night following a crash between a car and a Luas tram in Dublin.

The incident happened on the Suir Road in Inchicore shortly after 22:00 local time.

Those injured are aged from their late-teens to the mid-30s.

Four patients were transferred to three different hospitals for treatment. It is believed there were no serious injuries.

