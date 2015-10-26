County Dublin fire: Carrickmines victims' relatives have audience with Pope Francis

Image copyright AP Image caption Pope Francis addressed members of the travelling community in the Vatican

Relatives of the Carrickmines fire victims have joined hundreds of Irish travellers at an audience with Pope Francis in the Vatican.

Five adults and five children died when a blaze broke out at the County Dublin travellers' site in the Republic of Ireland on 10 October.

Around 300 Irish travellers have spent the past two days on pilgrimage in Rome.

They have joined thousands of pilgrims from other countries.

RTÉ said Bill Connors, 10, and his seven-year-old cousin Dan were given seats near the front of the Papal audience hall on Monday.

They are relatives of Thomas and Sylvia Connors and their children Jim, Christy and six-month-old Mary who died in the blaze.