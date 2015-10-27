University of California at Berkeley to establish Irish Studies programme

Image copyright AP Image caption Irish President Michael D Higgins made the announcement during a visit to the University of California at Berkeley

A US university is to establish a new Irish Studies programme that will be part-funded by the Irish government.

Irish President Michael D Higgins made the announcement during a visit to the University of California at Berkeley.

He said an initial grant of $40,000 (36,000 euros) would be used to support the establishment of a new Irish studies programme on campus.

The grant will also be used towards the organisation of events and debates on Irish cultural themes.

RTÉ reports that the grant is from the Irish Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade and will not be used to develop taught academic programmes.

Dean of Arts and Humanities Anthony Cascardi said the campus had a "bit of Irish in its blood".

He acknowledged that Berkeley was named after George Berkeley, an alumnus of Trinity College in Dublin.

Earlier this year, six people died after a balcony collapsed during a 21st birthday party in the city of Berkeley.

Five of the six people who died were Irish students based in the US as part of a work exchange programme.