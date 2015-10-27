Thomas 'Slab' Murphy trial hears cash 'found in bags in Louth shed'

From the section

Image copyright Pacemaker Press Image caption Thomas 'Slab' Murphy denies failing to provide tax returns to the Irish authorities between 1996 and 2004

Cash and cheques were found in plastic bags in a County Louth shed, the trial of prominent republican Thomas 'Slab' Murphy has heard.

The 66-year-old, of Ballybinaby, Hackballscross, County Louth, denies nine charges of failing to furnish tax returns between 1996 and 2004.

The prosecution claims he failed to supply returns despite significant cattle and land dealings.

The charges follow an investigation by the Irish Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB).

At Dublin's Special Criminal Court on Tuesday, a prosecuting lawyer read a detective's statement to the court.

It said that on 9 March 2006, CAB members searched a shed at Ballybinaby and found three black plastic bags and a case.

Cash, cheques and documents relating to the oil industry and to farming and livestock were found inside, the court heard.

The trial continues.