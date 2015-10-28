Berkeley balcony collapse: Irish President to plant tree in memory of those who died

Image copyright AP Image caption Irish President Michael D Higgins is to plant a tree in memory of those who died

Irish President Michael D Higgins is to plant a tree in Berkeley, California, in memory of the students who died when a balcony collapsed there in June.

Six people died after a balcony collapsed during a 21st birthday party in the city.

Five of them were Irish students based in the US as part of a work exchange programme.

President Higgins is to express gratitude to those who provided assistance following the tragedy.

RTÉ reports that George and Jackie Donohoe, whose daughter Ashley was among those who died, will present a map of Ireland and a map of the United States to staff from the Santa Clara Valley Medical Centre, on behalf of those families whose children received treatment there.

Later, President Higgins will plant a tree in Berkeley's civic park, near to the apartment block where the balcony collapse occurred, in memory of those who perished.