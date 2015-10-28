Man arrested after woman dies in Sligo

Image copyright PA Image caption Police are appealing for information from the public

Police in the Republic of Ireland have arrested a man in Sligo over the murder of a woman in the town on Wednesday.

The 33-year-old is being detained at Sligo Garda station.

Authorities were called to a home on Mailcoach Road at around 10:30 local time. Police found a man in his early 30s with a knife and shot him with a stun gun.

The man and a woman in her 20s were treated for injuries at the scene.

Both were taken to Sligo Regional Hospital where the woman was later pronounced dead just after 11.00 local time.

Police have appealed for information.