Sligo: Oisin Conroy charged with murder of Natalie McGuinness

A man charged over the murder of a 23-year-old woman in Sligo in the Republic of Ireland has appeared in court.

Natalie McGuinness was attacked at a house on Mailcoach Road on Wednesday morning and later died in hospital.

Police were confronted by a man with a knife when they arrived at the scene at about 10:30 local time on Wednesday. They shot him with a stun gun.

The accused, 33-year-old Oisin Conroy of Mailcoach Road, Sligo, was remanded in custody at Sligo District Court.